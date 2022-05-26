UPCOMING EVENTS

Upcoming public/community events in Clinton County include the below. Email your public event information to [email protected] .

Saturday, May 28

• The Motown Sounds of Touch tribute at the Murphy Theatre at 7:30 p.m. Saturday, May 28. For more information or to reserve your tickets, visit www.themurphytheatre.org or call 937-382-3643 or email [email protected] .

• Clinton County Farmers’ Market continues Saturdays 8:30 a.m.-noon at Clinton County Courthouse Square — due to the current downtown construction project, the Market is temporarily on the Courthouse parking lot off Walnut Street. Learn more at www.clintoncountyfarmersmarket.com or follow on Facebook @ClintonCountyFarmersMarket for weekly events and happenings.

• Harveysburg Historical Spring Gathering hosted by Harveysburg Community Historical Society 7-8 p.m. at Harveysburg Village Office Building, 79 W. Main St., with Quaker historian Tom Hamm, speaking about Valentine Nicholson and Abraham Brooke, radical abolitionist reformers from the Harveysburg area. More info, email [email protected] or [email protected] or call Deidre or Becky at 937-725-6653.

• Standout in support of Ukraine — public invited for the 15th standout, noon-1 p.m. Saturday, corner of Locust and South South Streets, Wilmington. Rain or shine. Clinton County Alliance for Compassion and Truth (A.C.T.) and Empathy Surplus Network USA, sponsors, encourage signs promoting freedom, democracy, and peace. Limited number of signs available on site.

Sunday, May 29

• Volunteers gather to place American flags on the graves of veterans at Sugar Grove Cemetery at 8 a.m. Sunday, May 29. A free breakfast is being cooked by SAL Squadron 49 at Veterans Post 49 for those who help place the flags; a breakfast ticket will be issued at the cemetery.

• PORT WILLIAM/LIBERTY TWP. — Annual Memorial Day ceremony at 11 a.m. Sunday, May 29 at the Port William Cemetery (Maple Grove).

Memorial Day — Monday, May 30

• WILMINGTON — Memorial Day, Monday, May 30, the annual parade through downtown Wilmington to the cemetery begins at 10 a.m., with the services following at the cemetery. Veterans Post 49 will host a carry-in luncheon after the services.

• BLANCHESTER — Memorial Day parade will form at 9:30 a.m. and starts at 10 a.m. on Monday, May 30, starting at the First National Bank and ending up at the cemetery on West Main Street. Once the parade arrives at the cemetery, a ceremony will commence with a speaker.

• SABINA — Memorial Day parade at 10 a.m. Monday, May 30, forming at Sabina Elementary School at 9:30 a.m. A float available for veterans. Groups, special vehicles, equipment, animals and other parade-like units wishing to take part are free to join. Ceremony will follow at the Sabina Cemetery at about 10:30 a.m.

• CLARKSVILLE — Memorial Day service organized by Boy Scout Troop 155 Monday, May 30 starting at 10 a.m. until about 11 a.m. at the cemetery on First St. Afterwards, light refreshments and fellowship at the United Methodist Church on the corner.

• LEES CREEK/WAYNE TWP. — 99th Lees Creek Memorial Day Service will be Monday, May 30. It will form at 1:15 p.m. at the Wayne Township Garage and Church. The March to the cemetery will begin at 1:30 p.m. with the sheriff, fire trucks and the East Clinton Band leading the way. Services, patriotic music, gun salute and more will take place. Guest speaker is Jonathan McKay.

Wednesday, June 1

• Unlimited Soup & Salad Bar open to public, first Wednesday of each month 11:30 a.m.-1 p.m., Aging Up senior center, 717 N. Nelson Ave., Wilmington. RSVP day before at 937-382-7170.

Who: Men of Wilmington and nearby communities

• 3M Club — Monday Morning Men’s Club for senior men of our area will return June 6, meeting every first and third Monday 9-10 a.m. at Ohio Living Cape May Campus Center, 150 Cape May Drive, Wilmington. Each meeting has a guest speaker with questions and answers, and lots of great conversation. RSVP to Bill Martin at 937-725-6585.

Thursday, June 2

• Booklovers, a Blanchester area book discussion group, will be held at Fellowship Hall of Grace United Methodist Church, Blanchester, at 7 p.m. Thursday, June 2 discussing “Just Mercy” by Bryan Stevenson. Anyone interested in participating may call the library at (937) 783-3585 to get a copy of the book. New members welcome.

Sunday, June 5

• Clinton County Historical Society afternoon tea 2-4 p.m. Sunday, June 5 on lawn of Rombach Place. Bite-sized foods and variety of teas will be served over a two-hour period. Enjoy tea and talk with “Louise Denver” — matriarch of Rombach Place — while learning about the family who called the Society’s museum home. Men and women: Wear your best 20th-century attire. For more info/to purchase tickets visit www.ClintonCountyHistory.org or call 937-382-4684.

Monday, June 6

• 3M Club — Monday Morning Men’s Club for senior men of our area restarts today, and will meet every first and third Monday 9-10 a.m. at Ohio Living Cape May Campus Center, 150 Cape May Drive, Wilmington. Each meeting has a guest speaker with questions and answers, and lots of great conversation.

Wednesday, June 8

• Wilmington monthly community blood drive by CMH Regional Health System noon-6:30 p.m. Wednesday, June 8 from 12 p.m. to 6:30 p.m. in the cafeteria conference room, 610 W. Main St. Everyone who registers to donate gets the “Step Up to the Plate” t-shirt. Schedule appointment online at www.DonorTime.com or call (937) 461-3220.

Friday, Jun 10

• An evening with Marc Cohn, singer-songwriter who won a Grammy for his ballad “Walking in Memphis”, performs at 7:30 p.m. Friday, June 10 at the Murphy Theatre. For more information or to reserve your tickets, visit www.themurphytheatre.org or call 937-382-3643 or email [email protected] .

Saturday, June 11

• Clinton County Special Olympics Track & Field event at Blanchester High School. Athlete registration 6:30-7 p.m. with opening ceremonies at 7 p.m. and events begin at 7:15 p.m. Admission is free; concessions are available. Interested in volunteering, participating or donating? Contact Latasha Ruddle at [email protected] or 937-382-7519.

• Monthly breakfast at Aging Up senior center, 717 N. Nelson Ave., Wilmington, 8-11 a.m. Cost varies per choice of biscuits and gravy, waffles, sausage, scrambled eggs. Open to public.

Monday, June 13

• Wilmington Garden Club meets at 1:30 p.m. Monday, June 13 at First Christian Church. Program “Raising Beautiful Roses” will be presented by Judy Stopkotte. Hostesses are Mary Thatcher and Linda Compton. Visitors are welcome.

Tuesday, June 14

• P.E.R.I. (Public Employee Retirees Inc.) meets at 10 a.m. June 14, conference room, Clinton County Annex Building, 111 S. Nelson Ave., Wilmington, Entrance C at back of building. Ample parking, and a handicapped entrance.

Friday, June 17

• ‘Kids in America totally ’80s’ — Wear your ’80s attire for this free concert of the Rock the Block Summer Concert Series presented by the CVB at 7:30 p.m. Friday, June 17 in downtown Wilmington.

June 24-26

• ‘Blazing Brooks’, the Best of Mel Brooks movies at the Murphy Theatre. Friday, “Blazing Saddles” at 8 p.m.; Saturday, “Robin Hood Men in Tights” at 5 p.m. and “Young Frankenstein” at 8 p.m.; and Sunday, “The Producers” at 2 p.m. For more information or to reserve your tickets, visit www.themurphytheatre.org or call 937-382-3643 or email [email protected] .

Friday, July 1

• DV8 rocks the beach party free concert of the Rock the Block Summer Concert Series presented by the CVB at 7:30 p.m. Friday, July 1 in downtown Wilmington.