Local Briefs: Westboro/Jefferson Twp. to hold Memorial Day ceremony

Westboro/Jefferson Twp.

to hold Monday ceremony

There will be a Memorial Day service at the GAR Cenotaph conducted by Blanchester American Legion Post #179 at 2 p.m. Monday, May 30. The cenotaph was erected by the Obed Sherwin GAR #360 of Westboro in May 1914.

Pleasant Grove Church Pastor Calvin Martin will conduct the service, with Blanchester American Legion Post #179 Color Guard assisting in the ceremony. All area residents are invited to attend.

WCS sets special meeting

The Wilmington City Schools Board of Education will have a special board meeting on Wednesday, June 1 at 5 p.m. on the following topics: Memorandum of Understanding with OAPSE for Juneteenth holiday, adoption of the McGraw-Hill Illustrative Math series (grades 6-12), location of preschool services for 2022-23 academic year, and hiring of personnel for 2022-23 school year.

The meeting will be held in the Board Room at Central Office located at 341 South Nelson Avenue in Wilmington.

All meetings are open to the public. If you wish to address the school board at the meeting concerning any of these topics, please notify Treasurer Kim DeWeese at 937-283-7493 prior to the meeting.

Library Board to meet

The Wilmington Public Library Board of Trustees will meet in special session Tuesday, May 31 at 7 p.m. in the Kirk Room of the library to discuss matters covered under Ohio Revised Code Section 121.22(G)(4).