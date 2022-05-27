Make plans to recycle farm items this summer

Over the last several years, climate change, environmental conservation, carbon neutrality, and carbon sequestration have become prominent points of discussion and debate. While it can seem daunting trying to implement practices that help reduce negative impacts on the environment, incorporating recycling practices can be a good place to start.

Recycling materials can offer two benefits to reducing climate impact: it reduces the amount of raw materials being used, and it cuts back on these materials going directly to landfills and ending up as waste.

Pesticide containers and tires are two common materials that can accumulate in waste management plans for farming operations. However, the farming community can do its part in reducing waste by participating in the following recycling programs being offered this summer.

Started in 2019, the Pesticide Container Recycling Collection Program was established here in Clinton County by yours truly and has been responsible for collecting and recycling over 20,000 pounds of empty pesticide containers. This event is sponsored by the Clinton County Extension Office with the help of Nutrien AG Solutions and Rural Recycling Grinding LLC.

This year we will be accepting empty pesticide containers Friday, August 19 from 8 to 11 a.m. at the Nutrien Ag Solutions facility located at 6704 East Routes 22/3, the Melvin location.

Like any program there are some ground rules that must be followed. Agriculture pesticide containers in the form of jugs, drums up to 55 gallons will be accepted as well as mini bulks that are cut into 2×2 foot sections with lids, valves and screws removed.

All containers must be triple rinsed, must be dry, and have loose leaf labels removed as well as removal of caps off jugs and lids off 55-gallon drums. This will be strictly enforced. If rules are not followed the containers cannot be accepted.

So, I encourage producers to be proactive and not burn or throw away your many containers that may be accumulating this planting and spraying season. Rather, take some time to triple rinse them and participate in this year’s program on Aug. 19. For more information contact Tony Nye at 937-382-0901 or email at [email protected] .

The other program you can participate in is the Ag Tire Recycling program sponsored by the Clinton Soil and Water Conservation District (SWCD), Clinton County Engineer’s Office, and Clinton County Solid Waste Management District. It’s funded by the Ohio Environmental Protection Agency.

This event will be held Saturday, June 25 from 8 to 11:30 a.m. at the Clinton County Engineer’s Office, 1326 Fife Avenue in Wilmington.

This program is open to Clinton County residents, farmers, municipalities, and townships ONLY. Due to limited funding, it will be held on a first come, first serve basis. Registration for this event is required and will be accepted in the order they are received.

This event does have some cost to the participant — checks and cash will be accepted for payment.

Here are the costs associated with tires accepted:

$1 for passenger/pickup truck tires

$5 for semi/large truck tires

$20 for tractor tire

Prior to June 22, participants are asked to call the Clinton SWCD office at 937-382-2461 to register the number of tires you will be bringing, establish a drop-off time, and arrange for payment. Once registered, there will be no refunds!

A special note: According to the Ohio Revised Code, all tires must be secured and tarped unless you have an enclosed vehicle.

The sponsors also note they cannot accept tire from junk yards, garages, auto repair shops, tire shops, automobile, truck and farm-equipment dealerships or motorcycle/ATV repair shops or dealerships. Also, no large earth-moving tires will be accepted. For more information and to register, please call 937-382-2461.

Tony Nye is the state coordinator for The Ohio State University Extension Small Farm Program and has been an OSU Extension Educator for agriculture and natural resources for over 30 years, currently serving Clinton County and the Miami Valley EERA.

