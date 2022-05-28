Wilmington High School holds 149th commencement

Members of the Wilmington High School Class of 2022 received their diplomas Friday evening at the 149th WHS commencement ceremony. The class motto is from Nelson Mandela: “I never lose; I either win or learn.” The photo is from early in the processional, with class President Claire Burns in the right foreground. Among those in the background are WHS faculty, school district administrators and Board of Education members. Burns delivered a message to the graduating class, who later confirmed their milestone with the traditional turning of the tassel.

https://www.wnewsj.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/22/2022/05/web1_diploma_c.jpg Gary Huffenberger | News Journal https://www.wnewsj.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/22/2022/05/web1_processional_c.jpg Gary Huffenberger | News Journal https://www.wnewsj.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/22/2022/05/web1_vertical_victory_sign_c.jpg Gary Huffenberger | News Journal https://www.wnewsj.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/22/2022/05/web1_two_pose_c.jpg Gary Huffenberger | News Journal https://www.wnewsj.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/22/2022/05/web1_tassel_c.jpg Gary Huffenberger | News Journal https://www.wnewsj.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/22/2022/05/web1_buddy_system_c.jpg Gary Huffenberger | News Journal https://www.wnewsj.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/22/2022/05/web1_mikala_c.jpg Gary Huffenberger | News Journal https://www.wnewsj.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/22/2022/05/web1_prez_speech_c-2-.jpg Gary Huffenberger | News Journal https://www.wnewsj.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/22/2022/05/web1_processional_9_c.jpg Gary Huffenberger | News Journal https://www.wnewsj.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/22/2022/05/web1_staff_c.jpg Gary Huffenberger | News Journal https://www.wnewsj.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/22/2022/05/web1_ensemble_c.jpg Gary Huffenberger | News Journal Members of the Wilmington High School Class of 2022 received their diplomas Friday evening at the 149th WHS commencement ceremony. The class motto is from Nelson Mandela: “I never lose; I either win or learn.” The photo is from early in the processional, with class President Claire Burns in the right foreground. Among those in the background are WHS faculty, school district administrators and Board of Education members. Burns delivered a message to the graduating class, who later confirmed their milestone with the traditional turning of the tassel. https://www.wnewsj.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/22/2022/05/web1_prez_processional_c-2-.jpg Members of the Wilmington High School Class of 2022 received their diplomas Friday evening at the 149th WHS commencement ceremony. The class motto is from Nelson Mandela: “I never lose; I either win or learn.” The photo is from early in the processional, with class President Claire Burns in the right foreground. Among those in the background are WHS faculty, school district administrators and Board of Education members. Burns delivered a message to the graduating class, who later confirmed their milestone with the traditional turning of the tassel. Gary Huffenberger | News Journal