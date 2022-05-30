Flags planted at veterans’ graves

Brook and Ell Gibson place American flags on the graves of veterans at Sugar Grove Cemetery.

Ed Lacy, left, speaks with a local veteran at the flag placement at Sugar Grove Cemetery.

Nick Babb, left, and Rod McKay are ready to put American flags at the graves of veterans.

Volunteers placed American flags Sunday morning on the graves of veterans at Sugar Grove Cemetery in Wilmington as part of Memorial Day Weekend activities. Pictured are Rohan Cain and Sarah Burnstein.