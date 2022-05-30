Posted on by

Flags planted at veterans’ graves

Brook and Ell Gibson place American flags on the graves of veterans at Sugar Grove Cemetery.

Photos submitted by Jonathan McKay

Ed Lacy, left, speaks with a local veteran at the flag placement at Sugar Grove Cemetery.


Photos submitted by Jonathan McKay

Nick Babb, left, and Rod McKay are ready to put American flags at the graves of veterans.


Photos submitted by Jonathan McKay

Volunteers placed American flags Sunday morning on the graves of veterans at Sugar Grove Cemetery in Wilmington as part of Memorial Day Weekend activities. Pictured are Rohan Cain and Sarah Burnstein.


Photos submitted by Jonathan McKay

