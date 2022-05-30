Locals honor generations of sacrifices

Folks gather prior to the Sugar Grove Cemetery ceremony.

Bob Baker delivers a prayer at the ceremony.

These kids and adults enjoy taking part in the parade on a float.

Jim Alcorn served as speaker at the ceremony.

The ceremony concludes with the playing of “Taps”.

Motorcycles and classic vehicles always make a parade special.

The parade’s Grand Marshal waves to onlookers.

Wilmington Mayor John Stanforth, foreground, gave remarks at the ceremony. He read the names of many of the local veterans who have passed away over the last year.

Mark Laymon and his appropriately attired dog Gunner take up their usual position along the parade route Monday morning.

Veterans occupy the place of honor on a float Monday at Wilmington’s Memorial Day Parade through the downtown and to Sugar Grove Cemetery for a ceremony.