Pork Pride 4-H honors its seniors

The Pork Pride 4-H Club met at Cuba Friends Church on Sunday, May 22 with 26 in attendance. President Mikala Hatfield called the meeting to order at 6:09 p.m.

Braydon Throckmorton led us in the Pledge of Allegiance and Elaina Chesney led the 4-H Pledge. Kai Alexander gave the Secretary’s Report and Isaac Chesney the Treasurer’s Report.

Terry Hatfield talked about 4-H updates. Fundraisers, community service, shirt orders due, and fair royalty were discussed. The group then brought our seniors up front and congratulated them for graduating high school and wishing them well in life.

Mikala Hatfield did a demonstration on her dog Sassy; Ava Fife did a demonstration on her cake decorating kit; and Kai Alexander did a demonstration on her henna tattoo.

The next meeting will be at 6 p.m. Sunday, June 12 at Cuba Friends Church. Isaac Chesney will do the Pledge of Allegiance, Braydon Throckmorton the 4-H Pledge, Donovan Dalton and Ben Alexander will do demonstrations, and the Mabry family will have snacks.

The meeting adjourned at 7:30 p.m. The group then enjoyed the snacks provided by the Hatfield family.

Tony Wilens-Mabry, Mikala Hatfield, and Madison Bronner were recognized as the Pork Pride 4-H seniors this year. The club wishes them well in their future plans. Ava Fife doing a demonstration on her cake decorating kit. Kai Alexander and her demonstration on her henna tattoo. Mikala Hatfield with a demonstration with her dog, Sassy.