Tour leaders at Wilmington Middle School

At the Wilmington City Schools Board of Education’s most recent regular meeting, the board recognized three members of the National Junior Honor Society (NJHS) for serving as fifth-grade tour leaders at the Wilmington Middle School. The current fifth-grade students will start at the middle school in August, a transition from Denver Place Elementary School building which houses grades 3 through 5. From left the NJHS tour leaders are Morgan Mertz, Abigail Earley, and Sara Weller.

