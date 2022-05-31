LOCAL BRIEFS: WCA has K-12 openings; Martinsville Alumni plan June 11 dinner

WCA has K-12 openings

WILMINGTON — The Wilmington Christian Academy (WCA) said there are still openings in grades K through 12 for the fall of the 2022-23 academic year.

Call or email Jaimee Wipperman, Administrative Assistant/Enrollment, at [email protected] or phone 937-283-6683 ext. 1201. Or contact Greg Oliver at [email protected] .

Martinsville Alumni plan dinner

Martinsville School Alumni will host their annual dinner and business meeting on Saturday, June 11 at the Senior Center on North Nelson Road, Wilmington.

The Social Hour will begin at 3 p.m. The dinner will be at 5:30 p.m. Their last dinner meeting was in 2019, and they are hoping for a successful turnout.

If you attended Martinsville School at any time and would like to attend, you can call Janet Stanforth at 937-383-0691 for more information.