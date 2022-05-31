Memorial Day observed in rural Lees Creek

NOTE: Originally known as Decoration Day, the Memorial Day observance originated in the years following the American Civil War and became an official federal holiday in 1971, according to history.com .

LEES CREEK — Escorted by a sheriff’s car Monday afternoon, the Memorial Day participants along with fire trucks and life squad vehicles paraded about a quarter mile from the Wayne Township House in Lees Creek to the cemetery for the communities’ 98th annual Memorial Day service.

Wayne Township Trustee Kevin Bean served as master of ceremonies. Pastor Christopher Powers gave the invocation and benediction. The Colors were posted by members of Company C, 20th Ohio Volunteer Infantry Sons of Veterans Reserve which is the military unit of Henry Casey Camp 92 Sons of Union Veterans of the Civil War under the command of First Lieutenant Shane L. Milburn.

Following the pledge of allegiance, led by Mr. Bean, the East Clinton Local Schools band played the Star-Spangled Banner, and FFA members Payton Spurlock and Madison Frazer read Lincoln’s Gettysburg Address.

The Memorial Day address was given by Wilmington City Councilman Jonathan McKay. He gave an inspirational account of how during this Memorial Day Weekend he had visited cemeteries in five different counties to pay his respects to people he knew — some were military veterans and some were not.

He then told the story of his ancestor buried in the Lees Creek Cemetery.

McKay said everyone owes a great debt to our military veterans, and should appreciate what our veterans have done for us.

Kevin Bean then read the names of every military veteran buried in the Lees Creek Cemetery, noting which war the veteran served in.

A wreath was placed at the granite memorial honoring our unknown military war dead.

The service closed with the East Clinton Band playing the Battle Hymn of the Republic, and the firing of a musket salute by the members of Company C, 20th Ohio Volunteer Infantry Sons of Veterans Reserve, and the playing of Taps.

Members of Company C, 20th Ohio Volunteer Infantry Sons of Veterans Reserve, include Chris Grim, Brad Smith, Josh Cassio, Irven Cassio, Jordan Milburn, Jared Robinson, Hayden Smith, Landen Smith, Mike Sutton, Kelly Hopkins, and the unit is commanded by First Lieutenant Shane Milburn.

Kevin Bean then invited everyone to enjoy refreshments near the church in Lees Creek.

Madison Frazer, left, and Payton Spurlock read Lincoln’s Gettysburg Address. https://www.wnewsj.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/22/2022/05/web1_Photo-No.-4-1.jpg Madison Frazer, left, and Payton Spurlock read Lincoln’s Gettysburg Address. Submitted photos 1st Lt. Shane Milburn, left, and Corporal Chris Grim post the Colors. https://www.wnewsj.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/22/2022/05/web1_Photo-No.-2-1.jpg 1st Lt. Shane Milburn, left, and Corporal Chris Grim post the Colors. Submitted photos The East Clinton Band played a big role in the Lees Creek / Wayne Township observance of Memorial Day. https://www.wnewsj.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/22/2022/05/web1_Photo-No.-7-1.jpg The East Clinton Band played a big role in the Lees Creek / Wayne Township observance of Memorial Day. Submitted photos