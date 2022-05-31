Sentences from Clinton County Municipal Court

WILMINGTON — The following report is compiled using a disposition report provided by Clinton County Municipal Court. The information includes the defendant’s name, age, residence if listed, charge(s) disposed, fine, court costs assessed, jail sentence and any special conditions. Municipal Judge Mike Daugherty oversees the court, which administers the law in criminal misdemeanor cases.

The following continues the list of those who pleaded guilty or were found guilty between May 23 and May 27:

• Logan Peterman, 21, of Sabina, reckless operation, sentenced to 60 days in jail (suspended), fined $500, assessed $170 court costs. The offense was amended from an O.V.I. charge. Peterman must complete a three-day non-residential driver intervention program and two years of non-reporting probation. If compliant, the court will suspend $250 of the fine. ALS vacated. A seat belt violation and a left-of-center violation were dismissed.

• Christopher Wisecup, 37, of Sabina, obstructing official business, sentenced to 60 days in jail (suspended), fined $750, assessed $170 court costs. Wisecup must complete eight hours of community service and must take part in supervised probation. A criminal damages charge was dismissed.

• Jeffrey Miracle, 49, criminal mischief, sentenced to 10 days in jail, assessed $130 court costs. Miracle must have no contact with the incident location. Additional charges of littering and public indecency were dismissed.

• Carolyn Barlas, 43, of Wilmington, drug paraphernalia, fined $250, assessed $170 court costs.

• Jessica Hosler, 42, of Sabina, two counts of disorderly conduct, fined $130, assessed $340 court costs. The case was waived by Hosler.

• Hezaa Al Saab, 24, of Dayton, driving under suspension-financial, one-way traffic violation, fined $380, assessed $170 court costs.

• Kody Howe, 24, of Wilmington, driving under suspension-financial, fined $205, assessed $170 court costs. The case was waived by Howe.

• Danielle Ferguson, 31, of Cincinnati, driving under suspension-failing to appear/pay fine, fined $250, assessed $170 court costs. The case was waived by Ferguson.

• Sean McKeehan, 26, of Wilmington, driving under suspension-failing to reinstate, going 97 in a 55 mph speed zone, fined $200. The cases were waived by McKeehan.

• Afifa Saifi, 26, of Columbus, going 94 in a 70 mph speed zone, fined $215, assessed $25 court costs. The case was waived by Saifi.

• Myla Mills, 22, of Monroe, marijuana possession, fined $100, assessed $170 court costs. The case was waived by Mills.

By John Hamilton [email protected]

Reach John Hamilton at 937-382-2574.

