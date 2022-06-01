Local Briefs: Hale Road to be closed; students earn Marietta honors; 3 earn Chatfield degrees

Hale Road to be closed

Hale Road will be closed for bridge maintenance beginning Monday, June 6, weather permitting, the Clinton County Engineer’s Office announced.

This bridge is located between Todd’s Fork Road and Haney Road in Adams Township. The last address accessible from the north (Todd’s Fork Road) is 1327 Hale Road and the last address accessible from the south (Haney Road) is 1211 Hale Road.

The project is anticipated to take two weeks, weather permitting.

Four earn ONU diplomas

Clinton County residents earned degrees this spring from Ohio Northern University: Seth Gundlach of Wilmington, BS in Electrical Engineering; Megan Halloran of Wilmington BS in Nursing; Andrew Keller of Clarksville, BS in Mechanical Engineering; and Ashlie Miller of Clarksville, BS in Nursing.

Locals earn Chatfield degrees

Local high school students earned associate degrees this spring while enrolled at Chatfield College in St. Martin, Ohio and at their high school: Emma Damewood of Blanchester/Blanchester High School; and Anna Malone and Jenna Stanley of New Vienna/East Clinton High School.

Students earn Marietta honors

Anne Thompson of Wilmington, a Clinton-Massie grad, and Austin Hilt of Lynchburg were named to the spring dean’s list at Marietta College.