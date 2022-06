UPCOMING EVENTS

Upcoming public/community events in Clinton County include the below. Email your public event information to [email protected] .

Thursday, June 2

• Booklovers, a Blanchester area book discussion group, will be held at Fellowship Hall of Grace United Methodist Church, Blanchester, at 7 p.m. Thursday, June 2 discussing “Just Mercy” by Bryan Stevenson. Anyone interested in participating may call the library at (937) 783-3585 to get a copy of the book. New members welcome.

Saturday, June 4

• Standout in support of Ukraine — public invited noon-1 p.m. Saturdays, corner of Locust and South South Streets, Wilmington. Rain or shine. Clinton County Alliance for Compassion and Truth (A.C.T.) and Empathy Surplus Network USA, sponsors, encourage signs promoting freedom, democracy, and peace. Limited number of signs available on site.

Sunday, June 5

• Clinton County Historical Society afternoon tea 2-4 p.m. Sunday, June 5 on lawn of Rombach Place. Bite-sized foods and variety of teas will be served over a two-hour period. Enjoy tea and talk with “Louise Denver” — matriarch of Rombach Place — while learning about the family who called the Society’s museum home. Men and women: Wear your best 20th-century attire. For more info/to purchase tickets visit www.ClintonCountyHistory.org or call 937-382-4684.

Monday, June 6

• 3M Club — Monday Morning Men’s Club for senior men of our area restarts today, and will meet every first and third Monday 9-10 a.m. at Ohio Living Cape May Campus Center, 150 Cape May Drive, Wilmington. Each meeting has a guest speaker with questions and answers, and lots of great conversation.

Wednesday, June 8

• Wilmington monthly community blood drive by CMH Regional Health System noon-6:30 p.m. Wednesday, June 8 from 12 p.m. to 6:30 p.m. in the cafeteria conference room, 610 W. Main St. Everyone who registers to donate gets the “Step Up to the Plate” t-shirt. Schedule appointment online at www.DonorTime.com or call (937) 461-3220.

Friday, Jun 10

• An evening with Marc Cohn, singer-songwriter who won a Grammy for his ballad “Walking in Memphis”, performs at 7:30 p.m. Friday, June 10 at the Murphy Theatre. For more information or to reserve your tickets, visit www.themurphytheatre.org or call 937-382-3643 or email [email protected] .

Saturday, June 11

• Clinton County Special Olympics Track & Field event at Blanchester High School. Athlete registration 6:30-7 p.m. with opening ceremonies at 7 p.m. and events begin at 7:15 p.m. Admission is free; concessions are available. Interested in volunteering, participating or donating? Contact Latasha Ruddle at [email protected] or 937-382-7519.

• Monthly breakfast at Aging Up senior center, 717 N. Nelson Ave., Wilmington, 8-11 a.m. Cost varies per choice of biscuits and gravy, waffles, sausage, scrambled eggs. Open to public.

Monday, June 13

• Wilmington Garden Club meets at 1:30 p.m. Monday, June 13 at First Christian Church. Program “Raising Beautiful Roses” will be presented by Judy Stopkotte. Hostesses are Mary Thatcher and Linda Compton. Visitors are welcome.

Tuesday, June 14

• P.E.R.I. (Public Employee Retirees Inc.) meets at 10 a.m. June 14, conference room, Clinton County Annex Building, 111 S. Nelson Ave., Wilmington, Entrance C at back of building. Ample parking, and a handicapped entrance.

Friday, June 17

• ‘Kids in America totally ’80s’ — Wear your ’80s attire for this free concert of the Rock the Block Summer Concert Series presented by the CVB at 7:30 p.m. Friday, June 17 in downtown Wilmington.

June 24-26

• ‘Blazing Brooks’, the Best of Mel Brooks movies at the Murphy Theatre. Friday, “Blazing Saddles” at 8 p.m.; Saturday, “Robin Hood Men in Tights” at 5 p.m. and “Young Frankenstein” at 8 p.m.; and Sunday, “The Producers” at 2 p.m. For more information or to reserve your tickets, visit www.themurphytheatre.org or call 937-382-3643 or email [email protected] .

Friday, July 1

• DV8 rocks the beach party free concert of the Rock the Block Summer Concert Series presented by the CVB at 7:30 p.m. Friday, July 1 in downtown Wilmington.

Wednesday, July 6

• Unlimited Soup & Salad Bar open to public, first Wednesday of each month 11:30 a.m.-1 p.m., Aging Up senior center, 717 N. Nelson Ave., Wilmington. RSVP day before at 937-382-7170.

Friday, July 8

• Noah Smith ‘Boots & Hats’ free concert of the Rock the Block Summer Concert Series presented by the CVB at 7:30 p.m. Friday, July 8 in downtown Wilmington.

Saturday, July 9

• Monthly breakfast at Aging Up senior center, 717 N. Nelson Ave., Wilmington, 8-11 a.m. Cost varies per choice of biscuits and gravy, waffles, sausage, scrambled eggs. Open to public.

Friday, July 15

• Bluffett Jimmy Buffett Tribute at 7:30 p.m. Friday, July 15 at the Murphy Theatre. Parrotheads: For more information or to reserve your tickets, visit www.themurphytheatre.org or call 937-382-3643 or email [email protected] .

Friday, July 22

• Rock the Block featuring Stryper and their unique brand of “heavenly metal” at the Murphy Theatre 7 p.m. Friday, July 22 as part of Rock the Block presented by the CVB. Tickets and more info at https://bit.ly/35rleCs .

Saturday, July 23

• Rock the Block featuring Night Ranger at 7 p.m. Saturday, July 23 at the Murphy Theatre as part of Rock the Block presented by the CVB. Tickets and more info at https://bit.ly/3haxCJH .

Saturday, July 30

• Riders in the Sky with “40 years of western music and tall tales” in concert at 7:30 p.m. Saturday, July 30 at the Murphy Theatre. For more information or to reserve your tickets, visit www.themurphytheatre.org or call 937-382-3643 or email [email protected] .

Wednesday, August 3

• Unlimited Soup & Salad Bar open to public, first Wednesday of each month 11:30 a.m.-1 p.m., Aging Up senior center, 717 N. Nelson Ave., Wilmington. RSVP day before at 937-382-7170.

Friday, August 5

• Tri-County Battle of the Bands from Clinton, Highland and Fayette Counties — featuring Filo Beddoe, Reeking Havoc, and Sean Poole & Buckin’ Krazy — free show at 7:30 p.m. Friday, August 5 on Sugartree St. in downtown Wilmington, presented by the Clinton County CVB, Highland County Visitors Bureau, and Fayette County Travel & Tourism Bureau.

• ‘All My Rowdy Friends’ Hank Williams Jr. Tribute at 7:30 p.m. Friday, August 5 at the Murphy Theatre. For more information or to reserve your tickets, visit www.themurphytheatre.org or call 937-382-3643 or email [email protected] .

Saturday, August 6

• Bennie & The Jets Elton John Tribute at 7:30 p.m. Saturday, August 6 at the Murphy Theatre. For more information or to reserve your tickets, visit www.themurphytheatre.org or call 937-382-3643 or email [email protected] .

• Monthly breakfast at Aging Up senior center, 717 N. Nelson Ave., Wilmington, 8-11 a.m. Cost varies per choice of biscuits and gravy, waffles, sausage, scrambled eggs. Open to public.

Saturday, August 13

• Johnny Folsom 4 — Johnny Cash Tribute at 7:30 p.m. Saturday, August 13 at the Murphy Theatre. For more information or to reserve your tickets, visit www.themurphytheatre.org or call 937-382-3643 or email [email protected] .

Saturday, August 20

• 20 Ride — Zac Brown Tribute at 7:30 p.m. Saturday, August 20. For more information or to reserve your tickets, visit www.themurphytheatre.org or call 937-382-3643 or email [email protected] .

Saturday, August 27

• Brass Transit: The Musical Legacy of Chicago tribute at 7:30 p.m. Saturday, August 27 at the Murphy Theatre. For more information or to reserve your tickets, visit www.themurphytheatre.org or call 937-382-3643 or email [email protected] .

Saturday, Sept. 3

• The French Family Band country music family band at 7:30 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 3 at the Murphy Theatre. For more information or to reserve your tickets, visit www.themurphytheatre.org or call 937-382-3643 or email [email protected] .