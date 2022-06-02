Ohio: New unemployment claims tick up

COLUMBUS, Ohio — Ohioans filed 8,817 initial traditional unemployment claims last week, which was 524 more than the previous week. Approximately 2,917 of those have been flagged for more stringent identity verification, to ensure they are not fraudulent, according to a Thursday news release from the state.

Ohioans filed 28,703 continued traditional unemployment claims last week, which was 1,550 fewer than the previous week.

The total number of traditional claims filed May 22-28 was 37,520.

Ohio’s unemployment rate in April was 4%. The national unemployment rate in April was 3.6%.

Ohio’s labor force participation rate in April was 61.8%. The national labor force participation rate in April was 62.2%.

The latest unemployment numbers reported by the State of Ohio.