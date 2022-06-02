Hospice honors its local volunteers

SABINA — Community Care Hospice and Ohio’s Hospice of Fayette County recently honored volunteers at their Red Carpet Event at The Cove in Sabina as part of National Volunteer Month.

“Our volunteers are the real celebrities,” said Jodi Howard, volunteer coordinator. “They freely give their time and talents to support the hospice mission. We were so grateful to celebrate their service after two years of not being able to have the banquet because of the pandemic.”

Honorees were:

• Emma Thompson received an Oscar for the most volunteer hours from January 2020 through March 2022, with more than 227 hours.

• Kathy Schriver received an Oscar for longest years of service with 21 years.

• Mary Conger received an Oscar for most patient contact from January 2020 through March 2022 with 59 visits. These included calls, visits, deliveries and Veteran recognition ceremonies.

As the organizations returned to in-person recognition events, volunteers were recognized for their years of service for 2020 and 2021.

Volunteers achieving milestone years of service honors were thanked for their time and skills:

• Kevin Brown — 3-year pin

• Paul Butler — 5-year pin in 2020; six years of service in 2021

• Mary Conger — nine years of service

• Polly Countryman — 3-year pin for 2020; four years of service in 2021

• Deb Faul — 13 years of service

• Phil French — 3-year pin for 2020; four years of service in 2021

• Board member Phil Larrick — 3-year pin

• Jeanette Morris — 5-year pin

• Mary Paisley — 3-year pin

• Art Rettinger — 5-year pin

• Johnnie Richardson — 3-year pin

• Carol Rooney — 10-year pin

• Mary Lou Schluep — 3-year pin

• Kathy Schriver — 20-year pin for 2020; 21 years of service for 2021

• Nancy Scott — two years of service

• Judy Stapler — 3-year pin for 2020; four years of service as of 2021

• Paula Stepter — 3-year pin

• Laura Summers — 5-year pin for 2020; six years of service for 2021

• Emma Thompson — 3-year pin for 2020; four years of service in 2021

• Dennis Trick — 5-year pin for 2020; six years of service in 2021

To learn more about volunteering with Community Care Hospice, visit https://www.communitymercyhospice.org/volunteers/ .

To learn more about volunteering with Ohio’s Hospice of Fayette County, visit https://www.hospiceoffayettecounty.org/ways-to-give/volunteer/ .

A collage of some of the volunteers honored. https://www.wnewsj.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/22/2022/06/web1_GR-CCH-OHFC-Volunteer-Recognition-Event.jpg A collage of some of the volunteers honored. Submitted photos