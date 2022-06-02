CLINTON COUNTY SHERIFF’S REPORTS

WILMINGTON — The following information comes from incident reports provided by the Clinton County Sheriff’s Office. All those arrested are presumed innocent until possibly found guilty in court.

The sheriff’s office recently processed these reports:

• At 1 p.m. on May 29, deputies received a report of a 26-year-old male threatening to overdose on Facebook. According to the report, the victim’s brother told deputies the victim left his West Union home. The brother told deputies he was upset after Saturday night out and began making threats of overdosing and about his depression. Deputies were advised the victim had a history of mental health issues including bipolar disorder, depression and ADHD. The victim was a truck driver, so contact with the employer’s dispatch. The company advised deputies the truck was discovered to be in Indiana. The Indiana State Police were contacted and worked with the deputies. The Steuben County Sheriff’s Office contacted Clinton County deputies advising the victim had been discovered and was taken to a facility in Auburn, Indiana.

• At 4:50 a.m. on May 28, deputies responded to a report of a subject accidentally shooting himself. According to the report, a 36-year-old South Lebanon male shot himself with a handgun. The report did not specify what caused the shooting or the severity of the injury. Neither alcohol nor drugs were believed to be involved.

• At 3:33 a.m. on May 29, deputies responded to a report of trash dumping at the 600 block of East Main Street in Blanchester. According to the report, a 42-year-old Blanchester male was found in possession of a controlled substance. Deputies seized two orange pills labeled as “AN 415”.

https://www.wnewsj.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/22/2022/06/web1_CC-Sheriffs-Office.jpg