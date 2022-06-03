Kiwanis Club awards scholarships

WILMINGTON — The Kiwanis Club recently presented two scholarships to Clinton County seniors who will be attending Wilmington College.

The $1,000 scholarships were awarded to Anna Malone of East Clinton and Makayla Harrington of Blanchester. The two awardees exhibited academic achievement in high school, service to others, and leadership potential.

Both young ladies, coincidentally, plan on majoring in Equine Science.

From left are scholarship honorees Makayla Harrington and Anna Malone, and Kiwanis member Jacalyn Walker. https://www.wnewsj.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/22/2022/06/web1_Scholarship-2022.jpg From left are scholarship honorees Makayla Harrington and Anna Malone, and Kiwanis member Jacalyn Walker. Submitted photo