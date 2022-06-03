City plans water line relocation; council holds second reading on future members’ salaries

WILMINGTON — City officials will seek a loan to help relocate a water line.

At Thursday’s meeting, council approved a resolution allowing Safety/Service Director Brian Shidaker to apply for a Water Supply Revolving Account (WSRLA). According to the ordinance, this would be for “the construction of the water facilities” and to “maintain the functionality of its existing water facilities.”

Councilmember and Public Works/Enterprise Committee Chair Michael Snarr told council this has to do with the raw waterline around the intersection of State Routes 73 and 380, where Ohio Department of Transportation (ODOT) is undertaking a project.

City Service Director Rick Schaffer told the News Journal they expect the loan to be between $1 million and $1.2 million.

According to ODOT’S website, the project is to widen State Route 73 by constructing left-turn lanes at the intersection with State Route 380.The project is slated to begin in the spring of 2023. The construction would come into conflict with where the water line is.

“It’s going to be expensive, much more than what we budgeted,” said Snarr. “ODOT is digging very close to the current (water) line where there’s going to be damage. It’s going to be much more to fix after they lay concrete over it. The EPA is willing to give us a 20-year loan with a very low interest rate.”

Councilmember Jonathan McKay asked Schaffer if this would affect the Sabin Cemetery. Schaffer advised it will not.

Also during the meeting:

• Council performed the second reading on an ordinance to increasing the council’s salary. The third reading is scheduled for the next meeting. The ordinance is to raise salaries up to the minimum amount required by the Ohio Public Employees Retirement System (OPERS).

The ordinance contains full-time service credit earnable salary per month — any increase would have to wait until after council’s next election cycle, current members have made clear — through 2027 beginning at $696.84 per month ($8,362 per year) to $759.99 per month ($9,119 per year) by 2027.

Currently, a council member makes $3,780 a year ($315 per month).

• The final readings were held on an ordinance rezoning a property location on North Lincoln Street. The 28.6-acre area, previously the location of the drive-in theater, is proposed as a residential area with single-family homes.

A map indicating the waterline location around State Route 73 and 380. https://www.wnewsj.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/22/2022/06/web1_DSC_0645-1.jpg A map indicating the waterline location around State Route 73 and 380. John Hamilton | News Journal https://www.wnewsj.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/22/2022/06/web1_Wilmington-city-logo-1.jpg John Hamilton | News Journal

By John Hamilton [email protected]

Reach John Hamilton at 937-382-2574

Reach John Hamilton at 937-382-2574