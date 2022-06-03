Animals Express 4-H Club growing strong

Animals Express 4-H Club started 17 years ago with eight members. Now there are approximately 86 members and its one of the largest 4-H clubs in Clinton County.

Meetings are every other Wednesday at 6:30 p.m. at the Blanchester Municipal Building, where all projects are accepted including Cloverbuds.

Officers include President Nikki White, Vice President Makayla Thomason, Secretary Anna Davis, and Treasurer Mallory Thomason.

Jim Wilson is the advisor.

This group continues working hard to prepare for the Clinton County Fair July 9-16.

Just some of the members of the Animals Express 4-H Club. https://www.wnewsj.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/22/2022/06/web1_IMG_2143.jpg Just some of the members of the Animals Express 4-H Club. Submitted photo https://www.wnewsj.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/22/2022/06/web1_IMG_2138.jpg Submitted photo Fun and learning for all ages at the 4-H club. https://www.wnewsj.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/22/2022/06/web1_IMG_2140-cr.jpg Fun and learning for all ages at the 4-H club. Submitted photo

Club has over 80 members