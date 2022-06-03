Posted on by

Animals Express 4-H Club growing strong

,

Club has over 80 members

Submitted article

Just some of the members of the Animals Express 4-H Club.

Just some of the members of the Animals Express 4-H Club.


Submitted photo

Fun and learning for all ages at the 4-H club.


Submitted photo

Animals Express 4-H Club started 17 years ago with eight members. Now there are approximately 86 members and its one of the largest 4-H clubs in Clinton County.

Meetings are every other Wednesday at 6:30 p.m. at the Blanchester Municipal Building, where all projects are accepted including Cloverbuds.

Officers include President Nikki White, Vice President Makayla Thomason, Secretary Anna Davis, and Treasurer Mallory Thomason.

Jim Wilson is the advisor.

This group continues working hard to prepare for the Clinton County Fair July 9-16.

Just some of the members of the Animals Express 4-H Club.
https://www.wnewsj.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/22/2022/06/web1_IMG_2143.jpgJust some of the members of the Animals Express 4-H Club. Submitted photo

https://www.wnewsj.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/22/2022/06/web1_IMG_2138.jpgSubmitted photo

Fun and learning for all ages at the 4-H club.
https://www.wnewsj.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/22/2022/06/web1_IMG_2140-cr.jpgFun and learning for all ages at the 4-H club. Submitted photo
Club has over 80 members

Submitted article