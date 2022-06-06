State Fire Marshal’s retired K-9 ‘India’ dies

COLUMBUS, Ohio – “India,” a retired accelerant detection K-9 for the State Fire Marshal’s Fire and Explosion Investigation Bureau, recently passed away. She served the investigative bureau from Feb. 2011 until her retirement in Jan. 2018.

“India served faithfully in our canine program for many years, said Kevin S. Reardon, State Fire Marshal. “She was an extremely personable and skilled Labrador and we will all miss her.”

India started out at a guide dog training facility until being dropped from the program because of her constant sniffing while in training. She was quickly found by ATF accelerant trainers and excelled in the program having a strong food drive and strong sense of purpose.

India began her career at the State Fire Marshal’s Fire and Explosion Investigations Bureau in 2011 and was based out of Tuscarawas County with handler John Weber.

India was trained in the food reward methodology and by all accounts loved her training and work in the fire scenes. She was an asset to the safety of all the citizens of the Ohio. She was 13 years old.

“India” https://www.wnewsj.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/22/2022/06/web1_canine5.jpg “India” Courtesy photo