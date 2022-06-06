Local Briefs: Stone Road to be closed; local March for Our Lives planned; locals earn Chatfield honors

Stone Road to be closed

Stone Road will be closed for bridge maintenance beginning Monday, June 13, weather permitting, according to the Clinton County Engineer’s Office.

This bridge is located between US 22 and Bennett Road in Union Township. The last address accessible from the northeast (Bennett Road) is 703 Stone Road and the last address accessible from the southwest (US 22) is 393 Stone Road.

The project is anticipated to take two weeks, weather permitting.

Rally to reduce gun violence

Clinton County ACT (Alliance for Compassion and Truth) will sponsor a public March for Our Lives rally on the Main Street side of the Clinton County Courthouse 10 a.m.-noon Saturday, June 11 — one of hundreds nationwide calling for public policies to reduce gun violence in the United States.

The first March for Our Lives was a student-led demonstration in 2018 in Washington, D.C. with almost 900 companion events, including one in Wilmington.

A.C.T. is a women-led, pro-democracy coalition that encourages political engagement on critical local, national, and global issues that affect the lives of people in their own community and beyond.

Chatfield names dean’s list

Local students earning dean’s list honors for spring semester at Chatfield College include: Blanchester — Destiny Blankenbeckler, Emma Damewood, Zoey Hupp, Briana Mobley and Alissa Woods; Midland — Carolyn Koch and Joshua Elliott; Wilmington — Naomi Quigley; and, New Vienna — Savannah Tolle.