A busy Bacon & Bits 4-H Club

The Bacon & Bits 4-H Club held a Club Cookout and Skill-a-Thon prep session on June 2 at the home of Advisor Anita Cooper.

Advisors Chad Mason and Austin Gray helped the Rabbit Project kids at the Rabbit check-in prior to coming to the meeting and joining the other club members.

Advisors Melanie Hill and Anita Cooper helped in the cooking project area where members Maddie, Keyton and Cali prepared some recipes for the club to enjoy along with hamburgers, hot dogs and side dishes. Maddie’s mom, April, also helped in the cooking prep area along with AJ Houseman.

Special thank you to John Cooper and Ciarra Cooper for helping grill and serving food.

The Swine Skill-a-thon prep was led by Advisors Kym Parks and Rachel Young. Rabbit Skill-a-thon prep was led by Chad Mason.

Caelyn gave a presentation about her dog poster project. Special guest Monte Anderson shared some gardening tips.

Ten members and six advisors where present, and some parents and siblings attended, too.

Past meetings

The Bacon & Bits 4-H Club held a meeting on May 19 with a business meeting and then a demonstration on proper handling of rabbits, led by Thomas Clifford and assisted by William Wheeling.

Members where given the opportunity to hold Cupcake, owned by Thomas Clifford.

The club met on April 21 and held a short business meeting. This year’s t-shirt design was voted on by secret ballot — Thomas Clifford won the contest this year.

Club members discussed their projects and what they are working on. An American Sign Language demonstration was presented by Colton Young. His mom, Rachel Young, assisted in the demonstration.

The club was very interested in this subject and asked a few questions after the presentation.

Bacon and Bits 4-H members Maddie and Cali cooking. https://www.wnewsj.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/22/2022/06/web1_IMG_4064.jpg Bacon and Bits 4-H members Maddie and Cali cooking. Submitted photos “Cupcake” was part of the rabbit demonstration led by Thomas Clifford and assisted by William Wheeling. https://www.wnewsj.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/22/2022/06/web1_bunny.jpg “Cupcake” was part of the rabbit demonstration led by Thomas Clifford and assisted by William Wheeling. Submitted photos Colton Young demonstrates American Sign Language. https://www.wnewsj.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/22/2022/06/web1_colton.jpg Colton Young demonstrates American Sign Language. Submitted photos Swine Skill-a-thon prep with Kym, Seth, Colton and Cali. https://www.wnewsj.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/22/2022/06/web1_IMG_4067.jpg Swine Skill-a-thon prep with Kym, Seth, Colton and Cali. Submitted photos Caelyn with her dog poster project. https://www.wnewsj.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/22/2022/06/web1_IMG_4070.jpg Caelyn with her dog poster project. Submitted photos