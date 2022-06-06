40th KAMP Dovetail set for June 20-24

The 2022 KAMP Dovetail LEGO Land will take place the week of June 20-24 at Rocky Fork State Park. We have a fun-filled week planned and would like to invite you to stop out and see us during our week of camp.

KAMP kicks off with an Opening Ceremony and 40th-Anniversary Celebration at 7 p.m. at the amphitheater. We will have some special guests and will be reflecting on our 40 years of serving children with special needs.

At 8 p.m. the campers will enjoy a live band featuring “Blue Steel”. Our evening will conclude with “Fireworks by Fayette Fire In The Sky”.

On Tuesday we rise and shine at 6:30 a.m. We will participate in horse-drawn wagon rides, boating, group pictures, putt- putt, horseback riding, fishing, music and dance, recreation, and arts-and-crafts. That evening we will have an all-camp LEGO scavenger hunt.

On Wednesday during the day we will be entertained by a group of LEGO masters who have traveled all over and shared their LEGO creations. They will be assisting the campers in building a fantastic display. We are sure the campers will totally enjoy this opportunity to express their creative abilities. Some of the LEGO creations will be for sale at the auction.

Wednesday evening June 22 at 7 p.m. SATH’s KAMP Dovetail will host its 13th Annual Auction & Carnival at Rocky Fork State Park campground. The auction and carnival are open to the public and all are invited to attend. So, bring your lawn chair, come out and enjoy an evening at KAMP Dovetail.

Community members are encouraged to donate craft items, homemade treats, or any other auction items. Campers will also be donating items to be auctioned off. Sports fans will be delighted with the sports memorabilia items available for sale. We have autographed items from Cincinnati Bengals Burrow and Chase and Cincinnati Reds “Rookie of the Year” Jonathan India and many more great items.

Anyone interested in donating items may drop them off at KAMP Dovetail anytime on June 20, 21 or 22 before 6 p.m. All proceeds will be used to help fund this year’s KAMP Dovetail. For more information, please feel free to leave a message for Linda Allen, KAMP Dovetail Director, at 937-366-6657. We hope to see you at the auction.

Thursday we will be heading to Star Cinema to watch a movie and then head back to the camp to enjoy a sack lunch and have fun with our afternoon activities. In the evening we will be treated to a hog roast and a performance by “Illusionist” Jake Lindsey and end the evening with a D.J. and farewell dance.

Finally, on Friday we will enjoy breakfast and an Awards Ceremony. Following the ceremony campers will depart and say goodbye to another successful and loved KAMP week.