Local sentenced for Highland Co. B&E

HILLSBORO — Casey Lundy, 39, Wilmington, was sentenced to three years of community control on one count of breaking and entering, a fifth-degree felony, last week in Highland County Common Pleas Court.

Court records state that Lundy must successfully complete SUD treatment and aftercare at the Talbert House. It also said that Lundy would be required to pay 1,652 to one victim and $1,763 to the other victim.

Court records also state that if Lundy violates any of the community control sanctions, a sentence of between six and 12 months would be given and Lundy would also be ordered to pay a fine of $2,500.

According to court records, on or around Dec. 14, 2020, Lundy and a co-defendant knowingly trespassed in an unoccupied outbuilding with the purpose to commit a theft offense or a felony.

Nicholas McKenzie, 29, Lynchburg, was sentenced to three years of community control on one count of trafficking in heroin, a fifth-degree felony.

Court records state that McKenzie would be required to be evaluated and successfully complete any recommended SUD/ mental health issues treatment. Court records also stated that he would be ordered to pay restitution of $60 to the Highland County Task Force by July 1, 2022.

It also stated that if McKenzie violated any of the community control sanctions, he would be given a sentence of between six and 12 months and ordered to pay a fine of $2,500.

According to court records, on or around Sept. 17, 2020, an investigator and detective met with someone who said they could purchase heroin from McKenzie. They met with McKenzie on Uhrig Street in Hillsboro where they gave McKenzie money and then he handed over a cigarette pack that had three clear capsules with white powder inside.

The capsules were sent to BCI for analysis and tested positive for .32 grams of fentanyl.

Reach Jacob Clary at 937-402-2570.