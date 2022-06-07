SOESC awarded over $220K to support vulnerable youth

WILMINGTON — The Southern Ohio Educational Service Center (SOESC) has secured an extension of grant funding to support the needs of vulnerable youth in the school districts within its member consortium.

SOESC procured a $220,833 Family and Community Partnership Liaison Grant from the Ohio Department of Education for the 2022-2023 and 2023-2024 school years to fund the Family and Community Partnership Liaison program working to provide community resources to support children in need.

They received funds to create a position in the 2020-2021 school year to help school districts, families, and caregivers facing increased needs as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Kristan Cover, Family and Community Partnership Liaison with the SOESC, is working to build a network of community resources, partners, and support services for vulnerable youth and families.

Curt Bradshaw, School Improvement Consultant with the SOESC, explained that this latest grant funding is an extension and will carry the work forward during the next two school years.

“The Family and Community Partnership Liaison program was created to address the needs of vulnerable youth impacted by the pandemic by connecting schools, caregivers, families, and students to resources in the community and local systems of care,” said Bradshaw. “Our ESC’s liaison continues to take part in statewide training and has surveyed our member districts to better understand the vulnerable student populations most affected by the pandemic. Data from the surveys indicates that across our region students with disabilities are the targeted vulnerable population as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic.”

SOESC liaison Kristan Cover works to connect students and families/caregivers with high-quality family engagement supports, identifying opportunities to connect students and families with community partners and resources, locating direct service providers and community partners and agencies, and supporting local school district staff to serve highest need students, families, and their caregivers.

She can be contacted by email at [email protected] or by calling 937-382-6921.

This program impacts children who face absenteeism to foster care, those who have been affected by the justice system or adjudication, those who have experienced homelessness, students who are English learners, students who have parents in the military, youth with disabilities, or youth who are migrants.

The Southern Ohio Educational Service Center provides quality regional educational services to the school districts in Adams, Clinton, Fayette, and Highland counties.

Visit www.southernohioesc.org to learn more about its services to school districts and community organizations.

https://www.wnewsj.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/22/2022/06/web1_SOECS-Logo.jpg