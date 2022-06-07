Norman earns honors at Ohio Wesleyan

Jenna Norman, a Politics & Government and Economics major at Ohio Wesleyan University (OWU), was recently honored with the Best New Member award by the Wesleyan Council on Student Affairs, OWU’s student government.

The recognition was presented as part of OWU’s annual Golden Bishop Awards, which recognize students for outstanding achievements in leadership and community service during the academic year.

A 2021 graduate of Clinton-Massie, Norman was also named to the spring semester dean’s list with a GPA of 3.5 or better.

Ohio Wesleyan University President Rock Jones presenting Jenna Norman with the Golden Bishop Award. https://www.wnewsj.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/22/2022/06/web1_52006803743_885fc78487_o.jpg Ohio Wesleyan University President Rock Jones presenting Jenna Norman with the Golden Bishop Award. Submitted photo