Couple charged with 2 cash thefts in Clinton County — $8,300 and $5,600

WILMINGTON — A Clinton County Grand Jury indicted a Highland County married couple on charges of theft involving two separate alleged victims in Clinton County, one of whom is in the protected class of being an elderly person.

Examples of an individual within a protected class under Ohio law are an elderly person, a disabled adult, an active-duty service member or spouse of an active-duty service member. When a theft victim is part of a protected class, the law raises the charge to a higher level.

Joshua M. Williamson, 31, and Ashley A. Williamson, 27, both of the same Hillsboro-area address and reportedly a married couple, were each indicted on a charge of theft from a person in a protected class as well as a charge of grand theft. Both charges are felony offenses of the fourth degree (F4s).

Both defendants are accused of taking $5,600 cash monies “by deception” from an individual the law classifies as elderly. This alleged activity reportedly occurred in the Dec. 1, 2020 through Dec. 30, 2020 time period.

The Williamsons are also alleged to have taken, again “by deception,” $8,300 cash monies from a different person, reportedly on Jan. 19, 2022.

The Williamsons have each entered pleas of not guilty to the charges they face.

Below are the names, ages and residences of more individuals recently indicted by the local grand jury, plus the indictment charge or charges. All the alleged criminal activity reportedly occurred in Clinton County.

• Patrick R. Ormond, 37 of the Cincinnati area, is indicted on a charge of grand theft (F4), a charge of tampering with evidence (F3), and on a charge of criminal trespass (F4).

• John A. Diehl, 45 of Springfield, is indicted on a charge of passing bad checks (F5), and on a charge of theft (F5).

• James Lowell McCracken, 42 of Wilmington, is indicted on a charge of theft (F5), and on a charge of aggravated possession of a drug (F5).

• Catrina R. Rowley, 33 of Wilmington (last known address), is indicted on a charge of theft (F5), and on a charge of misuse of a credit card (F5).

• Angela M. Armstrong, 50 of Centerville, is indicted on a charge of possessing a fentanyl-related compound (F4).

• Brittany N. Henry, 36 of the Wilmington area, is indicted on two counts of aggravated possession of a drug (one count is an F2, the other count an F5).

• Nicholas Aaron Buerkle, 42 of Blanchester (last known address), is indicted on a charge of aggravated possession of a drug (F3).

• Vendela J. Shepherd, 27 of Wilmington, is indicted on a charge of possessing a fentanyl-related compound (F5).

• James Franklin Goble, 48 of Wilmington, is indicted on a charge of aggravated possession of a drug (F5).

• Carolyn M. Barlas, 43 of Wilmington, is indicted on a charge of aggravated possession of a drug (F5).

• Richard W. Davis, 41 of Hamilton, is indicted on a charge of possessing L.S.D. (F5), and on a charge of aggravated possession of a drug (F5).

• Robert Eugene Rapp, 32 of Wilmington, is indicted on a charge of marijuana trafficking (F4), and on a charge of possessing marijuana (a minor misdemeanor).

Gary Huffenberger

J. Williamson A. Williamson