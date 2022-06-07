Fellows program helped spark marketing career

Editor’s Note: This is the second part of a series on young professionals who have gone through the Clinton Community Fellows program. The program’s goals are to provide a real professional experience for young professionals, give local businesses/organizations project support and capacity from the fellows, and attract/retain the young professionals in Clinton County, according to its website.

Ashleigh Achor, CCF Class of 2012

Ashleigh Achor, 30, a 2009 graduate of Wilmington High School, said had a rewarding experience with Clinton Community Fellows.

“It allowed me to meet several people I am still in touch with that I otherwise would never have met,” said Achor. “Overall, the experience provided a place to work on professional projects with the support and guidance of mentors.”

During her time with the program, she worked with Wilmington Parks & Recreation, Crave Candy & Nuts, and Adventure Cove mini-golf. One event saw the latter two of these organizations team up.

“I remember one night we did a joint event with the Crave and Adventure Cove where we had chocolate tastings along the course and that was super fun and unique,”she said.

Since leaving the Fellows, she lived in Washington, D.C. for several years and worked on creating videos for candidates running for office.

Currently, she is an account manager at a digital marketing agency in Cincinnati and she is working on a graduate degree in Clinical Mental Heath Counseling.

She said the biggest benefit she received was from the program and the companies providing real-life professional experience with the guidance of mentors.

“As you enter the professional world after college, it can be overwhelming and intimidating, so having the experience of working with businesses and organizations on their projects provides insight and awareness that you might not have gained otherwise,” she said.

Her message to future participants? Don’t be afraid to be creative and different.

“You can provide value through having a new perspective,” she said.

Now a digital account manager

By John Hamilton

