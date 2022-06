Fireworks set for the 4th

The annual Independence Day fireworks display will be held at the Clinton County Fairgrounds in Wilmington on Monday, July 4.

The fairgrounds and the City of Wilmington have partnered for the event which will begin at dusk. Admission to the fairgrounds for this event is free.

Veidt earns Lander honors

Olivia Veidt of Wilmington earned president’s list honors with a GPA of 4.0 for the spring semester at Lander University in South Carolina.