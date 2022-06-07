CLINTON COUNTY SHERIFF’S REPORTS

WILMINGTON — The following information comes from incident reports provided by the Clinton County Sheriff’s Office. All those arrested are presumed innocent until possibly found guilty in court.

The sheriff’s office recently processed these reports:

• Deputies arrested a 60-year-old Martinsville male for alleged domestic violence at 10:41 p.m. on June 2. According to the report, the incident took place at a Jonesboro Road residence in Martinsville with a 54-year-old female listed as the victim. No injuries were listed and the report does not indicate whether alcohol or drugs were involved.

• Deputies arrested a 33-year-old Port William male for allegedly violating a protection order/consent agreement at 2:01 a.m. on June 2. The report indicates the incident took place at a Walnut Street residence with a 32-year-old female listed as a victim.

• At 7:26 a.m. on May 31, deputies received a report of someone dumping trash onto private property on Cemetery Road in Martinsville/Clark Township. The report lists a 67-year-old Bainbridge male as the victim.

https://www.wnewsj.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/22/2022/06/web1_CC-Sheriffs-Office-2.jpg