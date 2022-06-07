Escaped STAR Community Justice Center inmate is from Wilmington

Two of five inmates who slipped away from a community-based correctional facility in southern Ohio Saturday were Clinton Countians, one of whom was still on the loose as of Tuesday afternoon.

The one inmate who had not been recovered is Thomas Charles Comberger, 46, whose last known address is 294 South Walnut Street in Wilmington. He is described as 6’4” and 245 pounds with brown hair and blue eyes.

He was attending the STAR Community Justice Center in Scioto County as part of a community control term. The programming provided at the STAR facility in Franklin Furnace, Ohio is meant to be an alternative to prison.

The original 2020 case Comberger was convicted on was for domestic violence, a fourth-degree felony.

After he fled STAR on Saturday evening, Clinton County officials filed a motion Monday to revoke Comberger’s community controls. A warrant for his arrest was issued, according to the Clinton County Clerk of Courts website.

Scioto County Sheriff David Thoroughman asks the public to call 9-1-1 if Comberger is spotted.

In spring 2021, Comberger performed work in the community service work program, receiving credit for community service hours worked, according to the Clinton County Clerk of Courts website.

According to a news release from the Scioto County Sheriff’s Office, one of the other inmates who broke away Saturday from the STAR facility is Clifford Tyler Morris, 33, of Polk Road near Sabina.

The Ohio State Highway Patrol located and detained Morris, who was found on Junior Furnace Road, the news release stated.

The original call to Scioto County dispatchers advised the inmates escaped possibly by climbing the fence.

According to the news release, Allie Elizabeth Angelo came to the Star Community Justice Center with her ex-husband, Matthew Daniel Sladen, to assist her fiancée, Jeffrey Randle Fields, escape.

Fields was located and arrested by Deputy Webster on Junior Furnace Road.

Sheriff Thoroughman stated that on Sunday morning Aaron Brigeman and Walker Pence were found.

The inmates who have been arrested are Jeffrey Randle Fields, 37, of Cuyahoga Falls; Clifford Tyler Morris of the Sabina area; Aaron Brigeman, 43, of Dayton; and Walker N. Pence, 22, of New Holland. Arrested also were Allie Angelo, 32, of Akron who was arrested for aiding escape, a felony of the fourth degree; and Matthew Sladen, 31, of Akron who also was arrested for aiding escape (F4) and for possessing criminal tools (F3).

All cases will be presented to a Scioto County Grand Jury on a later date. The escapees will face charges through their home counties as well, stated the release.

