TODAY IN HISTORY

Today is Wednesday, June 8, the 159th day of 2022. There are 206 days left in the year.

Today’s Highlight in History:

On June 8, 1864, Abraham Lincoln was nominated for another term as president during the National Union (Republican) Party’s convention in Baltimore.

On this date:

In A.D. 632, the prophet Muhammad died in Medina.

In 1953, the U.S. Supreme Court ruled unanimously that restaurants in the District of Columbia could not refuse to serve Blacks. Eight tornadoes struck Michigan’s Lower Peninsula, killing 126 people.

In 1966, a merger was announced between the National and American Football Leagues, to take effect in 1970.

In 1967, during the six-day Middle East war, 34 American servicemen were killed when Israel attacked the USS Liberty, a Navy intelligence-gathering ship in the Mediterranean Sea. (Israel later said the Liberty had been mistaken for an Egyptian vessel.)

In 1968, authorities announced the capture in London of James Earl Ray, the suspected assassin of civil rights leader Dr. Martin Luther King Jr.

In 1978, a jury in Clark County, Nevada, ruled the so-called “Mormon will,” purportedly written by the late billionaire Howard Hughes, was a forgery.

In 1995, U.S. Marines rescued Capt. Scott O’Grady, whose F-16C fighter jet had been shot down by Bosnian Serbs on June 2. Mickey Mantle received a liver transplant at a Dallas hospital; however, the baseball great died two months later.

In 2008, the average price of regular gas crept up to $4 a gallon.

Today’s Birthdays: Actor Millicent Martin is 88. Actor James Darren is 86. Singer Nancy Sinatra is 82. Singer Chuck Negron is 80. Musician Boz Scaggs is 78. Actor Sonia Braga is 72. Actor Kathy Baker is 72. Rock singer Bonnie Tyler is 71. Actor-director Keenen Ivory Wayans is 64. Former U.S. Rep. Gabrielle Giffords, D-Ariz., is 52. Former tennis player Lindsay Davenport is 46. Rapper Ye (YAY) (formerly Kanye West) is 45. TV personality-actress Maria Menounos is 44.Former tennis player Kim Clijsters is 39.