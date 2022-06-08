Tea is served at Lady Louise’s, History Center

WILMINGTON — The Clinton County Historical Society hosted it first afternoon tea fundraiser on Sunday, approximately three years since the outbreak of the pandemic.

Lady Louise’s Afternoon Tea was set on the grounds of the History Center and featured living history characters General James W. Denver on the campaign trail, played by Jonathan McKay, and 1880s socialite Louise Rombach-Denver, played by Luce Enge.

Vintage cars were on display for all to see as well as many guests in Victorian and Roaring ’20s attire.

A variety of sweet treats and savory sandwiches were enjoyed while ladies and gentlemen spent time under the historic shade trees next to Rombach Place Museum.

A special thanks to tea sponsors including Wayne Wilkins Backyard Bees Honey, Strength & Dignity Boutique, McCoy’s Catering, Kava Haus, Kairos Coffee, Deanna’s Delectables, and the extended Boatman family for ensuring a wonderful program.

Servers for the day included Tracy Hopkins, Vicki McKenzie, and board of trustees members Lauren Raizk and Mary Kay Vance.

As a result of the tea fundraiser, the Society looks forward to completing some small upkeep projects and improvements to the Center for future use. For more information on upcoming teas or local history events, visit www.ClintonCountyHistory.org or become a member for up-to-date news.

