Fur and Feather 4-H Club prepares for Clinton County Fair skillathon

The Clinton County Fur and Feather Club met May 25 in the rabbit barn on the fairgrounds. President Emily Goodwin called the meeting to order. Gracie Goodwin did the Pledge of Allegiance and Brody Hoff did the 4-H Pledge. Hannah Perry read the minutes.

Advisor Jordan Phipps showed two white New Zealand rabbits and talked about what to look for when you buy a new rabbit and are deciding what rabbit to show. Advisor Bella Cook talked about ordering our club T-shirts.

To end our meeting, we had different stations where we practiced for the 4-H Rabbit Skillathon. The meeting was adjourned.