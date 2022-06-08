Pork Pride 4-H at Dailey Farm

The Pork Pride 4-H Club met at the Dailey Farm on Sunday, June 5 with 33 in attendance. President Mikala Hatfield called the meeting to order at 6 p.m. The group painted fences at the Dailey Farm. We had lots of fun talking, singing to the radio, taking turns painting, and handing out drinks to the ones painting. After all our hard work we enjoyed pizza and games. The meeting adjourned at 8:56 p.m. Pork Pride 4-H Club would like to thank the Dailey family for having us out. — Ashlynn Ewing, 4-H news reporter

The Pork Pride 4-H Club met at the Dailey Farm on Sunday, June 5 with 33 in attendance. President Mikala Hatfield called the meeting to order at 6 p.m. The group painted fences at the Dailey Farm. We had lots of fun talking, singing to the radio, taking turns painting, and handing out drinks to the ones painting. After all our hard work we enjoyed pizza and games. The meeting adjourned at 8:56 p.m. Pork Pride 4-H Club would like to thank the Dailey family for having us out. — Ashlynn Ewing, 4-H news reporter https://www.wnewsj.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/22/2022/06/web1_31895.jpeg The Pork Pride 4-H Club met at the Dailey Farm on Sunday, June 5 with 33 in attendance. President Mikala Hatfield called the meeting to order at 6 p.m. The group painted fences at the Dailey Farm. We had lots of fun talking, singing to the radio, taking turns painting, and handing out drinks to the ones painting. After all our hard work we enjoyed pizza and games. The meeting adjourned at 8:56 p.m. Pork Pride 4-H Club would like to thank the Dailey family for having us out. — Ashlynn Ewing, 4-H news reporter