Clinton County eateries inspected

The following information is obtained from the Clinton County Health Department and is compiled from inspection reports.

Violations are either critical or non-critical. Critical violations are more likely to contribute to food contamination, illness or an environmental health hazard, including inadequate cooking of food items or poor personal hygiene.

For a more detailed description of critical and non-critical violations, or to file a public health or food safety complaint about a restaurant, contact the Clinton County Health Department by calling 937-382-7221.

• Little Caesar’s, 1334 Rombach Ave., Wilmington, May 24.

Critical: In the walk-in cooler: Packaged onions and peppers both dated for use by May 23; packaged cups of cheese and large pans of dough were dated for use by Monday (yesterday); two large containers of pizza sauce dated for used by Monday (yesterday). All food must be properly labeled and dated and product must be used by date on product or discarded. Employee discarded cheese cups, pans of dough and two large tubs of sauce. Thank you! In walk-in cooler: the cups of pizza sauce were not dated; the chicken wings that were prepped in pan were not dated. On cutting table: none of the sauces were labeled or dated. All food product that has been prepped/repackaged must be properly labeled and dated.

Non-critical: There is no proof anyone at this facility has manager certification in food safety. Employee with beard not wearing proper restraint when I arrived. During inspection, employee put on beard net. Employees must wear hair restraints at all times when in food establishment. Floors and walls by dough mixer are dirty. Cove molding by the mop sink is coming off. Ceiling tiles by hot water heater missing?/removed. Wall behind 3-compartment sink is dirty. Floor by pizza oven is dirty. Wall behind cutting era is dirty. Vent on pizza ovens had dust/dirt build-up.

Process review: Facility is not following TILT (Time in Lieu of Temperature) procedure posted in facility. Hot holding cabinet: No way to see how ling product has been in cabinet. Boxes are not marked (per TILT procedure).

Follow-up: Approx. June 24.

• Pizza Hut, 486 Main St., Wilmington, May 24.

Critical: In walk-in cooler, package of ham on top shelf dripping water onto top of pans with pizza crusts. All foods must be properly stored to prevent any possible contamination. Chicken wings in reach-in BeveragAir cooler were dated to be discarded on May 22. All foods must be properly dated and discarded by “date discarded” or expiration date. Manager threw away wings. Thank you!

Non-critical: Employee making pizza had beard with no restraint. Plastic wrap wrapped around pizza pan in prep area. Plastic wrap needs to be removed. Men’s restroom was dirty. Dirty floor under sauce station and deep fryer area. Trash on floor under soda machine. Wall behind 3-compartment sink is dirty. There were two lights out in the prep area.

Follow-up: Approx. May 24.

• Majestic Springs Golf Club, 1631 Todds Fork Road, Wilmington, May 16.

Critical: Hot dogs, sausages, brats, hamburgers that were just taken off the grill: sausages 90°F and hamburgers were 115°F. Hamburgers in warmer unit were 113°F. All potential hazardous foods must be cooked and kept hot at 135°F or above. Container of spice mixture in kitchen not labeled.

Non-critical: No employees wearing hair restraints. Freezer in kitchen had build-up of ice in bottom. Dry storage room and kitchen area cluttered with trash, utensils equipment. All unnecessary items should be removed.

Follow-up: Approx. June 13.

