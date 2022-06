The National Weather Service in Wilmington has issued a Tornado Watch Wednesday at 2:31 p.m. until 10 p.m., according to the Clinton County EMA, for Clinton County as well as most of Southwest and Central Ohio (29 counties), Northern Kentucky and Southeast Indiana.

