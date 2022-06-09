WC-Community Summer Theatre returning with tribute to Steven Haines

WILMINGTON — The Wilmington College-Community Summer Theatre will return with a tribute to its founding member and long-time director. “Steven F. Haines: Celebrating a Legacy of Heart and Music” is planned for July 15 and 16 at 7:30 p.m. in WC’s Hugh G. Heiland Theatre.

The shows will mark Summer Theatre’s return after the pandemic prevented programming during the summers of 2020 and ‘21.

Wynn Alexander, professor of theatre, noted it seems “unimaginable” that it was 2019 when the Wilmington College-Community Summer Theatre last presented a show. Over the past 50 years, it has become a beloved and much-anticipated showcase for local talent that’s known and appreciated throughout the region.

“During our time away, much has happened and we are anxious to warm up our vocal cords, tap our feet, stretch our acting chops and let the Wilmington community know Wilmington College — Community Summer Theatre (WCCST) is back!” he said.

Sadly, during that hiatus, Steven F. Haines passed away in fall of 2020. The Wilmington resident, WC alumnus, teacher, musician and theatre director was integral to the longevity and quality for which WCCST has been known in the area.

Alexander put it succinctly: “Without Steve’s creativity, inspiration and dedication to our community and the gifts he passed on to all of us, WCCST wouldn’t exist.”

Alexander, along with Bryan Wallingford and Becky Haines, conceived a program in which members of the Summer Theatre family have come together to create an evening that, in Alexander’s words, “not only memorializes Steven Haines but celebrates his talents, teachings and the legacy we all continue to share. We know it will be a joyful evening full of love and celebration told through heartfelt memories and joyful song.”

WCCST invites Summer Theatre regulars, past participants, patrons, community members and Haines’ family to honor and celebrate his life and legacy.

There is no charge for tickets, no reservations or reserved seating.

Todd Joyce