Wilmington City Schools District strikes the right note

Wilmington City Schools (WCS) music teachers were recognized at the most recent regular school board meeting. The recognition is in light of the WCS district receiving a Best Communities for Music Education designation from the NAMM Foundation — for the fifth consecutive year. From left are WCS music educators Matt Spradlin, Robin Spradlin, Anna Sollenberger, Ryan Hutcherson and Ryan Bouts. Not pictured is Cynthia Ahern.

