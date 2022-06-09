Flag retirement ceremony set for Tuesday

BLANHCESTER — Blanchester Boy Scout Troop 47 will be holding a retiring of the flag ceremony at 6:30 pm. Tuesday, June 14, which is Flag Day.

The Blanchester American Legion collects torn and battered flags all year in the entrance to the municipal building.

The event will be behind the municipal building in the old athletic field. Look for cars and trucks in the far right of the field.

This is a beautiful ceremony that show the proper way the American flag is to be disposed. The flags are put in a long metal container, then set on fire, and after they are completely burned, a hole is dug and the ashes are properly buried and covered.

Anyone who has a old worn, torn or faded flag is encouraged to bring their flag to this event to get it disposed of properly.