Nova Star Students for May at New Vienna Elementary

The first-grade Nova Star Students are, from left, Bentley Curtis and Harvey Jackson.

The second-grade Nova Star Students are, from left, Ember Balon and Millie Snively.

The third-grade Nova Star Students are, from left, Makenlynn Vickers and Lorelei Rigney.

A fourth-grade Nova Star Student is Brooklyn Babcock.

A fourth-grade Nova Star Student is Ari Calloway. Not pictured is fourth-grade Nova Star Student Andy Pitzer.

A fifth-grade Nova Star Student is Gracin Murarescu.

The fifth-grade Nova Star Students are, from left, Ally George and Coy Brown.

New Vienna Elementary School recognizes students each month for showing outstanding character and academics. Here are the Nova Star Students for the month of May. From left the kindergarten Nova Stars are Aron Cox, Aria Minge and Gunnar Phillips.