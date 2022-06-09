Man must serve 4 years for aggravated possession of drugs in SWAT incident

WILMINGTON — The suspect in a SWAT-related incident was sentenced to a mandatory four years in prison on Thursday.

Donte Davis, 32, currently incarcerated in the Clinton County Jail, pleaded guilty to aggravated drug (meth) possession on Monday to visiting Judge William McCracken in Clinton County Common Pleas Court.

The other charges of aggravated drug trafficking and having weapons under disability (felony 3) were dismissed in the plea deal.

Before his sentencing, Clinton County Common Pleas Judge John “Tim” Rudduck made sure Davis fully understood what he was pleading to because there were some “problematic” elements in the plea documents, according to Rudduck. One of the elements mentioned the suspension of Davis’ driver’s license in the sentencing. Rudduck advised this was not in consideration for the sentencing, nor were any of the other problematic elements.

In December, the Wilmington Police Department received a 911 call regarding a domestic incident with a male subject allegedly making threats at a Paris Avenue residence. When police arrived, Davis was in the house with the mother of his children, and Davis was allegedly making threats while holding a machete, according to documents.

Officers were able to get the mom and children out of the house and the joint Wilmington Police Department/Clinton County Sheriff’s Office SWAT team was called in.

According to police, Davis was “walking through the house hitting the walls and yelling incoherently about Satan.”

Officers reported they spent about an hour trying to talk Davis out of the house, including using a PA system, but they received no response. A PROBOT (rolling remote-control camera) was sent into the house which found Davis in the back bedroom, still holding the dog.

Officers kept a watch on Davis for about an hour. Davis finally slumped over and officers became concerned about his health and safety. Upon entry, Davis’ dog became aggressive and went toward the officers, who were forced to shoot it, police stated.

Police said Davis was unresponsive and SWAT team members performed CPR. Wilmington EMS arrived inside the house within about a minute; they had been staged at nearby Marlena Park. Davis had a pulse and was breathing when EMS transported him out of the house and to Clinton Memorial Hospital.

Rudduck further noted that Davis could received additional jail time if he behaves poorly during his jail time; 172 days credited jail time was applied.

https://www.wnewsj.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/22/2022/06/web1_gavel-pic-4.jpg

By John Hamilton [email protected]

Reach John Hamilton at 937-382-2574

Reach John Hamilton at 937-382-2574