New Vienna Elementary School holds a Field Day

A lot of play involves a ball of some sort and size.
Two adults demonstrate to children what to do in this Field day activity.
New Vienna Elementary School held a Field Day filled with fun activities before school let out for the summer. The photo appears to show the makings of a sack race.
This boy shows good form in his overhand tossing delivery.
A lot of play involves a ball of some sort and size.
Two adults demonstrate to children what to do in this Field day activity.
New Vienna Elementary School held a Field Day filled with fun activities before school let out for the summer. The photo appears to show the makings of a sack race.
This boy shows good form in his overhand tossing delivery.