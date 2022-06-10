UPCOMING EVENTS

Upcoming public/community events in Clinton County include the below. Email your public event information to [email protected] .

Saturday, June 11

• Water Fun Day hosted by the Wilmington Fire Department 11 a.m.-1 p.m. at Denver Williams Park. Hot dogs provided, and Kona Ice will be there.

• Clinton County Special Olympics Track & Field event at Blanchester High School. Athlete registration 6:30-7 p.m. with opening ceremonies at 7 p.m. and events begin at 7:15 p.m. Admission is free; concessions are available. Interested in volunteering, participating or donating? Contact Latasha Ruddle at [email protected] or 937-382-7519.

• New Vienna Springfest begins at 10 a.m. through 11 p.m. Saturday, June 11 at Pavilion Park at 190 Tower Drive. Features music by DJ 10 a.m.-noon; Teacher’s Pet Band noon-4 p.m.; more music by DJ 4-7 p.m.; and Sean Poole and the Buckin’ Crazy Band 7-11 p.m. Includes food and craft vendors and domestic and craft beers.

• March for Our Lives Rally — public invited to participate 10 a.m.-noon on the Main Street side of the Clinton County Courthouse, to advocate for public policies to reduce gun violence in the U.S. Clinton County A.C.T. (Alliance for Compassion and Truth) is the local sponsor.

• Clinton County Farmers Market continues 8:30 a.m.-noon every Saturday through October at the Clinton County Courthouse Square in downtown Wilmington, currently setting up in the parking lot at the corner of Sugartree and Walnut streets.

• Standout in support of Ukraine — public invited noon-1 p.m. Saturdays, corner of Locust and South South Streets, Wilmington. Rain or shine. Clinton County Alliance for Compassion and Truth (A.C.T.) and Empathy Surplus Network USA, sponsors, encourage signs promoting freedom, democracy, and peace. Limited number of signs available on site.

Monday, June 13

• Wilmington Garden Club meets at 1:30 p.m. Monday, June 13 at First Christian Church. Program “Raising Beautiful Roses” will be presented by Judy Stopkotte. Hostesses are Mary Thatcher and Linda Compton. Visitors are welcome.

Tuesday, June 14

• Flag retirement ceremony by Blanchester Boy Scout Troop 47 will be at 6:30 p.m. Tuesday, June 14 — Flag Day. The Blanchester American Legion collects torn and battered flags all year in the entrance to the municipal building. The event will be behind the municipal building in the old athletic field. Anyone who has a old worn, torn or faded flag is encouraged to bring their flag to this event to get it disposed of properly.

• P.E.R.I. (Public Employee Retirees Inc.) meets at 10 a.m. June 14, conference room, Clinton County Annex Building, 111 S. Nelson Ave., Wilmington, Entrance C at back of building. Ample parking, and a handicapped entrance.

Thursday, June 16

• Blanchester community blood drive is Thursday, June 16 from 2:30-6:30 p.m. at the Blanchester Church of Christ, 911 Cherry St. Everyone who registers to donate gets the “Step Up to the Plate” t-shirt. Schedule an appointment online at www.DonorTime.com or call 937-461-3220.

Friday, June 17

• ‘Kids in America totally ’80s’ — Wear your ’80s attire for this free concert of the Rock the Block Summer Concert Series presented by the CVB at 7:30 p.m. Friday, June 17 in downtown Wilmington.

Saturday, June 18

• Clinton County Farmers Market continues 8:30 a.m.-noon every Saturday through October at the Clinton County Courthouse Square in downtown Wilmington, currently setting up in the parking lot at the corner of Sugartree and Walnut streets.

Monday, June 20

• SRWW Joint Fire District community blood drive 2:30-6:3- p.m. Monday, June 20 at 179 South Jackson St., Sabina. Everyone who registers to donate gets the “Step Up to the Plate” t-shirt. Schedule an appointment online at www.DonorTime.com or call (937) 461-3220.

Wednesday, June 22

• 13th Annual Senior Awareness Fair by Clinton County Community Action 11 a.m.-1 p.m. Wednesday, June 22 at Wilmington Savings Bank Clinton County Aging Up Center on North Nelson Avenue, Wilmington. Organizations and vendors providing info to senior citizens on services available. Guest speaker from CASA program. Center will be selling its pressed chicken sandwiches for lunch.

Thursday, June 23

• Free dinner for the community — the second grill-out of the season — at Grace United Methodist Church in Blanchester 4:30-6 p.m., Thursday, June 23 with burgers, hot dogs, potato salad, green beans or baked beans, chips, desserts and drinks. All are welcome at the corner of Center & Wright Streets.

June 24-26

• ‘Blazing Brooks’, the Best of Mel Brooks movies at the Murphy Theatre. Friday, “Blazing Saddles” at 8 p.m.; Saturday, “Robin Hood Men in Tights” at 5 p.m. and “Young Frankenstein” at 8 p.m.; and Sunday, “The Producers” at 2 p.m. For more information or to reserve your tickets, visit www.themurphytheatre.org or call 937-382-3643 or email [email protected] .

Saturday, June 25

• Clinton County Farmers Market ‘Healthy Family Day’ 8:30 a.m.-noon every Saturday through October at the Clinton County Courthouse Square in downtown Wilmington, currently setting up in the parking lot at the corner of Sugartree and Walnut streets. Featuring booths and information and more from many different public and nonprofit organizations. Sponsored by Clinton Memorial Hospital.

• Monthly breakfast at Aging Up senior center (this was rescheduled from the original date of June 11), 717 N. Nelson Ave., Wilmington, 8-11 a.m. Cost varies per choice of biscuits and gravy, waffles, sausage, scrambled eggs. Open to public.

Monday, June 27

• Clinton County Genealogical Society meets at 7 p.m. Monday, June 27 at the History Center, 149 E. Locust St. . Program is on the history of the Wilmington Public Library, how it came into existence, and background about its benefactor Andrew Carnegie. The public is welcome. Looking ahead, the CCGS annual picnic will be July 25.

Wednesday, June 29

• Wilmington Garden Club flower show Wednesday, June 29 at the Clinton County History Center. Public is invited. Judging begins at 1 p.m. Horticulture and design entries accepted June 28 from 2-4 p.m. and June 29 from 9 a.m.-noon.

Friday, July 1

• DV8 rocks the beach party free concert of the Rock the Block Summer Concert Series presented by the CVB at 7:30 p.m. Friday, July 1 in downtown Wilmington.

Sunday, July 3

• Red, White & Blanchester Blue kicks off Sunday, July 3 downtown as vendors open at 5 p.m. HiFi Honey performs 5-8 p.m., followed by the Danny Frazier Band 8-11 p.m., when the event closes.

Monday, July 4

• Annual Independence Day fireworks display will be held at the Clinton County Fairgrounds in Wilmington on Monday, July 4. The fairgrounds and the City of Wilmington have partnered for the event which will begin at dusk. Admission to the fairgrounds for this event is free.

• Red, White & Blanchester Blue continues downtown Monday, July 4 with the parade at 11 a.m., and vendors open at noon along with rides and games; Quiet Storm performs noon-1:30; Circus performs 1:30-2:45 p.m.; Quiet Storm returns 2:45-4 p.m.; Circus returns 4-4:45 p.m., followed by Quiet Storm 4:45 until the downtown festival closes at 6 p.m. Fireworks will begin at dusk.

Wednesday, July 6

• Unlimited Soup & Salad Bar open to public, first Wednesday of each month 11:30 a.m.-1 p.m., Aging Up senior center, 717 N. Nelson Ave., Wilmington. RSVP day before at 937-382-7170.

Friday, July 8

• Noah Smith ‘Boots & Hats’ free concert of the Rock the Block Summer Concert Series presented by the CVB at 7:30 p.m. Friday, July 8 in downtown Wilmington.

Saturday, July 9

• Monthly breakfast at Aging Up senior center, 717 N. Nelson Ave., Wilmington, 8-11 a.m. Cost varies per choice of biscuits and gravy, waffles, sausage, scrambled eggs. Open to public.

Friday, July 15

• Bluffett Jimmy Buffett Tribute at 7:30 p.m. Friday, July 15 at the Murphy Theatre. Parrotheads: For more information or to reserve your tickets, visit www.themurphytheatre.org or call 937-382-3643 or email [email protected] .

Friday, July 22

• Rock the Block featuring Stryper and their unique brand of “heavenly metal” at the Murphy Theatre 7 p.m. Friday, July 22 as part of Rock the Block presented by the CVB. Tickets and more info at https://bit.ly/35rleCs .

Saturday, July 23

• Rock the Block featuring Night Ranger at 7 p.m. Saturday, July 23 at the Murphy Theatre as part of Rock the Block presented by the CVB. Tickets and more info at https://bit.ly/3haxCJH .