Local Briefs: Meetings set by WCS board, CMHA board; locals earn ONU honors

WCS board sets special meeting

The Wilmington City School Board of Education hold a special meeting at 5:30 p.m. Monday, June 13 to discuss the employment of a public official or employee. The discussion will be held in executive session.

The meeting will be held in the Board Room at Central Office at 341 S. Nelson Ave., Wilmington.

CMHA board sets meeting

The Board of Commissioners of Clinton Metropolitan Housing Authority will meet in regular session at 10 a.m. Wednesday, June 15 in the Board Room at 478 Thorne Ave., Wilmington. This meeting is open to the public and you may be placed on the agenda by calling Kathy Collins at 937-382-5749, ext. 1, by 5 p.m. Monday, June 13.

Locals on ONU dean’s list

Area students named to the spring semester dean’s list at Ohio Northern University include: from Wilmington High School, Seth Gundlach, Megan Halloran, and Samantha McCord; and from Clinton-Massie, Ashlie Miller.