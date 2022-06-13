Last Scioto County STAR escapee now in Clinton County Jail

WILMINGTON —The Wilmington man who escaped from a community-based correctional facility in southern Ohio on June 4 is now in the Clinton County Jail, the Sheriff’s Office announced.

Thomas Charles Comberger, 46, who was booked into the jail on Saturday, is the last of five inmates that left the facility to be recovered. One of the others is also a Clinton Countian.

He is believed to have been caught in Brown County; no other details are currently available.

Comberger was attending the STAR Community Justice Center in Scioto County as part of a community control term. The programming provided at the STAR facility in Franklin Furnace, Ohio is meant to be an alternative to prison.

The original 2020 case Comberger was convicted on was for domestic violence, a fourth-degree felony.

After he fled STAR on Saturday evening, June 4, Clinton County officials filed a motion Monday, June 6 to revoke Comberger’s community controls. A warrant for his arrest was issued, police said.

According to a news release from the Scioto County Sheriff’s Office, one of the other inmates who broke away Saturday from the STAR facility was Clifford Tyler Morris, 33, of Polk Road near Sabina.

The Ohio State Highway Patrol located and detained Morris, who was found on Junior Furnace Road, the release stated.

The original call to Scioto County dispatchers advised the inmates escaped possibly by climbing the fence.

The other inmates who were arrested were Jeffrey Randle Fields, 37, of Cuyahoga Falls; and Walker N. Pence, 22, of New Holland. Arrested also were Allie Angelo, 32, of Akron who was arrested for aiding escape, a felony of the fourth degree; and Matthew Sladen, 31, of Akron who also was arrested for aiding escape (F4) and for possessing criminal tools (F3).

All cases will be presented to a Scioto County Grand Jury on a later date. The escapees will face charges through their home counties as well.

