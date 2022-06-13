Wilmington High School Class of 1970 sets ‘70th birthday party’ reunion

WILMINGTON — The Wilmington High School Class of 1970 is collectively celebrating their 70th birthday anniversary at a party on Saturday, August 6.

The party location will be Wilmington American Legion Post #49 at 140 E. Locust St. (across from the Clinton County Historical Society).

The birthday party begins at 4 p.m. with social time and a cash bar for beer and alcoholic drinks. Snacks will be provided along with beverages. The catered McCoy’s picnic-style buffet is on the schedule for a 6 p.m. start.

The birthday cake will follow as dessert around 8 p,m.

A group photo is planned for 4:30 p.m.

Many of our classmates have relocated since the 45th reunion in 2015.

The pandemic, retirement, etc. have made keeping correct addresses and locations difficult. Please help pass along the party plans and information to class members, family and friends.

If you have news, new or old, to share, please come prepared. Old photos or school memories, family special events, this great history makes us unique.

Our class motto is “When all else is lost, the future still remains.”

https://www.wnewsj.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/22/2022/06/web1_Wilm-Letter-1.jpg