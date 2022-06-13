Severe Thunderstorm Watch today; Excessive Heat Watch Tuesday

Clinton County is one of 14 Southwest Ohio counties under a Severe Thunderstorm Watch until 10 p.m. tonight (Monday), according to the National Weather Service in Wilmington.

Heat Watch

Also, an Excessive Heat Watch will be in effect Tuesday afternoon and evening with “dangerously hot conditions with heat index values up to 109°F possible.”

Extreme heat and humidity will significantly increase the potential for heat related illnesses, particularly for those working or participating in outdoor activities.

Be prepared

The NWS advises that locals monitor the latest forecasts and warnings for updates on this situation. Be prepared to drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air- conditioned room, stay out of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors.

Young children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles under any circumstances. This is especially true during warm or hot weather when car interiors can reach lethal temperatures in a matter of minutes.

