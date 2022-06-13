Severe Thunderstorm Warning in effect: Possible high winds, frequent lightning

The National Weather Service in Wilmington has issued a Severe Thunderstorm Warning until 6:45 p.m. for Eastern Warren County, Clinton County, and Greene County, the Clinton County EMA reports.

Severe thunderstorms were located along a line extending from near Englewood to Sharonville, moving east at 40 mph.

HAZARD…70 mph wind gusts and penny size hail.

SOURCE…Radar indicated.

IMPACT…Expect considerable tree damage. Damage is likely to mobile homes, roofs, and outbuildings.

This includes I-71 in Ohio between mile markers 35 and 61.

For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building.

Large hail and damaging winds and continuous cloud to ground lightning is occurring with these storms. Move indoors immediately.

Lightning is one of nature’s leading killers. Remember, if you can hear thunder, you are close enough to be struck by lightning.

Torrential rainfall is occurring with these storms, and may lead to flash flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways.