Wilmington College president shares faculty/staff compensation plan

WILMINGTON — Wilmington College President Trevor Bates shared the College’s compensation plan for faculty and staff in a campus communication on Tuesday.

It represents the culmination of an issue that predates his arrival in January 2021.

In a letter to faculty and staff, Bates stated, “I am pleased to share, with the support of the Board of Trustees, details of our efforts to improve compensation for full-time employees of Wilmington College.

“Addressing challenges associated with compensation began with my arrival as President in January 2021. During my first year, we went through a detailed process of gaining a historical and current understanding of the challenges and devising a strategy to address them.

“Now, we are implementing steps to make progress. Our review process included a variety of sources, including but not limited to our Quaker Values, the average salaries of our current peer institutions (faculty), CUPA institutions (staff), Ohio Athletic Conference institutions, and IPEDs data.

“As part of our review process, we also conducted a gender equity analysis to determine if, after accounting for all the legitimate reasons salaries can differ between faculty members, there was any difference in salary that should be addressed.

”Ten years of individual faculty member salary data was analyzed in accordance with industry accepted statistical analysis methods. To the extent there was any salary differential between seemingly similarly situated individual faculty members, those individuals were further evaluated.

”In most instances in which a potential disparity was identified, upon evaluation, there was a non-gender-based explanation for the differential. In the few instances where any disparity existed that could not be completely explained, equity adjustments will be made.”

Bates detailed approved recommendations made through this review process and directed Human Resources to implement adjustments to the current full-time employee salaries.

Pay specifics

For those hired on or before Dec.31, 2021, adjustments will include:

• Establishing full-time faculty average base salary guidelines (by rank) which will bring faculty salaries at 92% or above of the average of currently established peer institutions

• A 3% increase of base salary to full-time staff

• Recognize years of service for full-time faculty and staff

• Additional equity adjustments as needed based on available resources and data that support our Quaker Values

All changes will begin with the payroll scheduled at the end of June, 2022.

The Office of Human Resources will provide specific details to each eligible full-time employee in the next few days regarding how the outlined changes will impact each person individually.

“Our work together is just beginning, and I am excited to continue to work with each of you to find solutions to challenges while taking full advantage of opportunities to help Wilmington College RISE!” said Bates.

“We will continue to focus on improving our communication and enrollment management, student engagement and success, facilities and resource management, and distinctive academic excellence as we write the next chapter of the history of this great College, together.”

Bates added, “Special thank you to the Board of Trustees and College Administration for their support in this important process and to the faculty and staff for all that you do each day to advance our mission …to educate, inspire, and prepare each student for a life of service and success!”

